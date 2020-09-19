Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie share incredible photos of Prince Charles' christening The royals welcomed their first child in May

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg christened their son Prince Charles on Saturday.

MORE: Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg returns to work two months after birth of son

The ceremony took place at the L’Abbaye de St Maurice in Luxembourg, and Charles could be seen wearing a traditional white christening gown in photos released by the family that day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The very cutest royal baby moments

The royals looked delighted in the pictures as they cradled their four-month-old son, with Stéphanie wearing a beautiful bright orange dress and Guillaume donning a sharp navy suit.

MORE: Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie share new photos of baby Prince Charles for special reason

MORE: Luxembourg's new royal baby pictured in adorable three generations photo

What's more, the family photos reveal that little Charles has finally met his grandparents Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, who hadn't met their grandson until now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clergymen could be seen wearing facemasks in the images shared on Saturday, in accordance with COVID-19 regulations.

Charles was born on 10 May 2020, and in July Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie released two new photos of their first child to thank the public for their congratulatory messages.

In a statement released on the Luxembourg royal family's website that month, the couple said: "We were very touched by the countless messages, gifts and the generosity of the gifts we received on the birth of our son Charles. We thank you very much.

"Thanks to the generosity of your donations, we will be able to support two projects that are dear to our hearts: the creation of an inclusive playground in Esch-sur-Alzette, and a project to combat child famine in South Sudan, project managed by Caritas Luxembourg."

The baby prince, who is second-in-line to the throne after his father, was born at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg City.

Shortly after Charles' birth, the Luxembourg royal family released a set of photos of the latest addition to the household. In two historic portraits which show three generations, Grand Duke Henri proudly posed with his son Prince Guillaume and grandson Prince Charles.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.