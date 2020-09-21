Princess Eugenie excited over baby koala news The Queen's granddaughter visited the wildlife park on her gap year in 2009

Princess Eugenie often shares sweet childhood photos and moving stories from her charity work on her own Instagram account.

Her latest Instagram stories feature some cute new additions, which have been named after the royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The Australian zoo in New South Wales has welcomed two koala joeys and Eugenie, 30, offered to name the new female and male baby animals.

Reposting a video from Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park's Instagram account, Eugenie wrote: "These two little baby koalas are living safely at @featherdalewildlifepark in a wonderful habitat after the devastating bushfires earlier this year and we are honoured that they have been named after Jack and I."

She added: "So proud to be a part of rebuilding and supporting these sanctuaries."

The Duke of York's youngest daughter then posted photos of the namesake koala joeys on her Instagram stories, showing Eugenie and Jack up-close in their habitat.

On the last slide, she shared a cute video of Eugenie the koala joey turning to the camera, adding: "Eugenie's a bit cheeky…winking to the world."

Eugenie described her namesake koala joey as "cheeky"

Eugenie visited Mogo Wildlife Park in New South Wales in Australia in 2009 during her gap year and she has supported the zoo's work ever since. Featherdale Wildlife Park acquired Mogo Zoo in 2019.

In March, Eugenie shared some previously unseen photos of her visiting her aunt Jane Ferguson in Australia in 2009, where they went to see animals at the Mogo Wildlife Park.

The animal centre was forced close earlier this year as a result of the bushfires, but luckily in March, it reopened as a result of its determined and caring staff, who chose to stay and fight the fire to save the park.

The male koala joey was named after Eugenie's husband Jack

Alongside photos of Eugenie and her aunt cuddling some of the animals, the royal wrote at the time: "I was lucky enough to go to @mogowildlifepark in 2009 while visiting my aunt in Australia.

"It was such an incredible experience to be with the animals and meet such a dedicated team of people supporting these magnificent creatures.

"Mogo Wildlife Park reopened this past weekend after the devastating bushfires threatened the park and lives of the keepers and animals."

The Princess, who married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, was spotted out and about in London over the weekend, wearing one of her favourite floral frocks.

