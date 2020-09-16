Princess Eugenie reunited with Princess Beatrice after royal wedding The York sisters are incredibly close

Princess Eugenie, 30, shares a close bond with her older sister Princess Beatrice, 32, and was among the guests at Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's royal wedding in Windsor in July.

The newlyweds have been spotted shopping in London after their reported honeymoon breaks in the south of France and Italy.

It seems likely then that Beatrice and Edoardo will have taken the opportunity to catch up with Princess Beatrice and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

While Eugenie and Jack spent lockdown at Royal Lodge with Eugenie's parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, the couple are thought to be back at their Kensington Palace home Ivy Cottage.

Eugenie and Jack have been spotted out in London various times over the last couple of months, suggesting that they are back residing in London.

The pair, who celebrate their second wedding anniversary in October, also visited the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at their Scottish residence Balmoral in August.

Eugenie shared this photo of Beatrice the night before her wedding

Meanwhile, it's likely that Beatrice and Edoardo are back living at her apartment in St James's Palace, which she used to share with her younger sister.

The couple stayed at Edoardo's family home in the Cotswolds during lockdown before their wedding in Windsor on 17 July.

Beatrice's abode at St James's Palace is just a short drive from Eugenie's three-bedroom cottage at Kensington Palace. No doubt the royal sisters will have plenty to catch up on after a busy summer.

The Queen and Prince Philip attended Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding

Beatrice and Edoardo's original May nuptials at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace were postponed amid the coronavirus crisis.

The couple opted for a more intimate ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in the grounds of Royal Lodge in Windsor instead.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were also among the close group of family members and friends invited to the royal wedding. Beatrice borrowed one of her grandmother's Norman Hartnell gowns and accessorised with Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara, which the Queen wore on her own wedding day in 1947.

