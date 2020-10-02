Prince William jokes about cooking skills in touching foreword for charity cookbook

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke of Cambridge recently tried his hand at making bagels with wife Kate and volunteered in a kitchen last year, but it turns out that despite his biggest efforts, and being surrounded by incredible cooks at home, the Prince is "not an excellent chef".

The father-of-three made the hilarious admission in a touching foreword for a cookbook in support of one of his patronages.

Prince William, 38, wrote about volunteering in the kitchens for The Passage, a homelessness charity in London, saying that the staff "very sensibly kept me in the role of sous chef (aka carrot-chopper)."

WATCH: William and Kate go head-to-head during a bagel making competition

He continues: "On that occasion I ‘made’ a spaghetti bolognaise (recipe on page 101). The dish smelt amazing – probably because I didn't cook it. But what struck me most was how sharing a hot meal in the canteen at The Passage makes people who are experiencing homelessness feel right at home."

The Duchess of Cambridge has previously teased her husband about his culinary skills. During their engagement interview in 2010, Kate said: "He did cook for me quite a bit at university, and he would always come with a bit of angst and a bit of anger if something had gone wrong and I would have to wander in and save something that was going."

A Taste of Home, which is set to be released on 15 October, will feature recipes from 100 well-known individuals, including Mary Berry, Gino D'Acampo and Rick Stein, as well as stories and recipes from the people who have been helped by the charity's services over the years.

William in his role as designated "carrot-chopper" in the kitchens at The Passage

William has written the foreword to the cookbook to mark The Passage's 40th anniversary. It commemorates four decades of charitable work, with all profits going directly towards supporting people who are street homeless.

The Duke touches upon the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, writing: "Having a place to call home is precious. All of us will have felt the strain of staying in our homes during the Coronavirus lockdown.

"But for those without a place to call home, the pandemic has been even more frightening."

The Duke helped to serve meals at The Passage last year

William adds that The Passage have "worked tirelessly on the frontline, looking after the most vulnerable in society. At the peak of the crisis, they established a mobile Food Hub, providing hot, nutritious meals every day for over 300 people."

He continues: "One of the things I will remember from this difficult year is the amazing community spirit and care for the vulnerable shown by our nation.

"A Taste of Home is a celebration of that wonderful spirit. It also marks the 40th anniversary of the founding of The Passage, in a year which has turned out to be one of the most pivotal in their history."

The Duke of Cambridge became patron of The Passage last year and first visited the charity as a child in 1993 with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

