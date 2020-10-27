How will the Queen and royal family celebrate Christmas amid the pandemic? The royals traditionally spend the festive period at Sandringham

One of the highlights of the royal calendar is seeing the Queen and her family attend the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

However, reports suggest that the 94-year-old monarch and royals will miss the annual festive service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the estate this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

HELLO! understands that it is too early to confirm the royal family's plans and a decision will be made closer to Christmas in line with the appropriate advice at the time.

The Queen usually invites members of her family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to spend the festive period at Sandringham House in Norfolk. However, under the current restrictions, the royals would still be limited to the rule of six.

Her Majesty and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, isolated at Windsor Castle during lockdown with a team of staff dubbed "HMS Bubble". The couple took their traditional break in Balmoral in August when restrictions were eased, before spending some time privately together at Sandringham last month.

The Queen has since returned to Windsor Castle while Prince Philip, 99, has remained living at Wood Farm on the Norfolk estate.

The Queen on Christmas Day 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge typically spend Christmas and school holidays at their country home, Anmer Hall, which is close to Sandringham.

Last year Prince William and Kate's eldest children, Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, made their debut at the Christmas Day church service.

Meanwhile, it is not known whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK before Christmas. As the US is not on the UK's travel corridor list, it would mean that Prince Harry, Meghan and their 17-month-old son Archie would have to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

The Cambridges and Sussexes on Christmas Day 2018

A trial date for the Duchess' High Court case against the publisher of The Mail on Sunday has also been provisionally set for 11 January 2021. If Meghan is due to attend in-person, she would have to fly to the UK before New Year.

However, countries, territories and regions can be removed or added from the UK's travel corridor list at any time.

As Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March, it was confirmed they would still retain the use of their Windsor home Frogmore Cottage.

