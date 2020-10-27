The Countess of Wessex spotted for the first time since leaving quarantine The Queen's daughter-in-law was pictured carriage driving in Windsor

The Countess of Wessex has been pictured for the first time after finally leaving quarantine.

Sophie, 55, was spotted carriage driving with one of her aides in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Prince Edward's wife wrapped up in a brown jacket and wore a matching hat and dark trousers as she went for the ride near the Queen's Berkshire residence. Sophie was joined by an aide, who donned a face covering.

Earlier this month, the royal took the decision to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on 9 October that the Countess was "not experiencing any symptoms" but was "following all relevant government guidelines".

It's understood that Sophie isolated at her Bagshot Park home, a Surrey mansion where she lives with her husband Edward and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Sophie enjoyed a carriage drive in Windsor

In her last public engagement before self-isolating, Sophie ran the first 1.5 miles of this year's virtual London Marathon. The Countess joined Tomas Cardillo-Zallo, a runner who has a learning disability, to run part of the 26.2-mile route in support of learning disability charity Mencap.

Sophie isn’t the only member of her family who has a love for equestrian sports. Her eldest child Lady Louise Windsor, 16, has also followed in the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's footsteps with her love of horse riding.

Sophie has been carrying out her duties remotely while self-isolating

The young royal made her debut as a carriage driver at an event in 2017 and was pictured horse riding with her father during lockdown.

Sophie recently spoke about her daughter's talents at the virtual Royal Windsor Horse Show, saying: "She is naturally so good at it, she really is. It's something that she has taken to very well."

Lady Louise, who attends school in Ascot, received her GCSE results in August and is now studying A-levels in English, History, Politics and Drama.

