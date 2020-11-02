Countess of Wessex steps out for first public engagement after leaving quarantine Sophie took the decision to self-isolate in October

The Countess of Wessex stepped out for her first in-person public engagement after leaving quarantine last week.

Sophie, 55, attended a special service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday evening, where she gave a reading.

The Sung Eucharist for All Souls' Day service was held in partnership with Loss and HOPE, a coalition of organisations helping churches of all denominations across the UK to support the bereaved.

In early October, the Countess took the decision to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on 9 October that the Countess was "not experiencing any symptoms" but was "following all relevant government guidelines".

Sophie looked stunning as she stepped out in Westminster Abbey

Sophie continued to carry out her duties remotely via telephone and video calls. Last week, the Queen's daughter-in-law delivered a speech at the online Inclusive Peace 'Pitches for Peace: Rethinking Inclusive Peace Processes' meeting and undertook a virtual visit to Libya via video link.

The Countess also took the time to call a member of the public as she celebrated her 100th birthday last week.

This was Sophie's first engagement since leaving quarantine

The charity Blind Veterans UK shared photos of Elizabeth Sharpe-Nelson as she received her telegram from the Queen on her 100th birthday, writing in a tweet: "Last week our lovely #blindveteran Elizabeth Sharpe-Nelson celebrated her 100th birthday. A surprise call from Sophie HRH The Countess of Wessex @RoyalFamily was the cherry on top of her 'perfect day.'"

Sophie has been patron of Blind Veterans UK since 2016, taking over the role from the Queen.

