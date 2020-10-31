Sophie, Countess of Wessex pens letter for very important cause It's a cause close to the royal's heart

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has penned an important letter to mark the 20th anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.

MORE: Countess Sophie stuns in beautiful jewellery as she makes surprise new appearance

The royal family shared the news on its official Instagram page, explaining that the WPS – which "acknowledges the impact of conflict on women and girls, and promotes the vital role women can play in building peace" – is close to Sophie's heart.

With her article, Sophie hopes to pay tribute to "the work of women peacebuilders internationally".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Countess Sophie gives speech at 'Pitches for Peace: Rethinking Inclusive Peace Processes'

The mother-of-two has devoted a commendable amount of time in countries such as Sierra Leone, Lebanon and South Sudan where she has met women peacebuilders, and is "passionate about drawing attention to this international network of women, and the valuable knowledge they bring to peace processes".

Speaking on International Women's Day in 2019, Sophie said that she will continue to do all she can to help give women and girls a voice, adding that she is someone who "firmly believes in the equality of men and women".

RELATED: The Countess of Wessex surprises royal fan on her 100th birthday with sweet gesture

She said: "As someone who firmly believes in the equality of men and women, I feel drawn to your cause and to do what I can to help raise further awareness of your work.

The royal family shared the news on Instagram

"To help give voice to women and girls who are being denied their fundamental rights as humans and are being subjected to harm and violence as a result of conflict, to promote those who seek to play a part in finding peace, and to support others as they attempt to rebuild their lives."

RELATED: The Countess of Wessex spotted for the first time since leaving quarantine

A portion of her article, which is set to appear in an unspecified UK newspaper, read: "There are no magic wands when it comes to negotiating peace. Any and every negotiation will be fraught and difficult, requiring enormous patience and effort from all sides, open minds, a willingness to concede, but above all the desire to find peace. Including women in the process is essential and means a greater chance of sustained peace. Who wouldn’t want that?"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.