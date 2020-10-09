The Countess of Wessex forced to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 positive person The royal is showing no symptoms

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen's daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, has taken the decision to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus this week.

In a statement released on Friday, the palace said: "Earlier this week The Countess of Wessex came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Sophie will be isolating at her Bagshot Park home, a Surrey mansion where she lives with husband Prince Edward and their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

Sophie's last public appearance was on Sunday when she ran alongside Tomas Cardillo-Zallo, a runner who has learning disabilities, as he took part in this year's Virgin Money London Marathon.

The royal ran alongside Tomas in Windsor Great Park, part of his 26.2-mile route which also saw him run along the River Thames to his home in Kingston-Upon-Thames. With the Countess' support, Tomas was able to complete his first-ever marathon.

Sophie with her husband Prince Edward and their two children

Sophie was taking part in her role as patron of Mencap, a UK learning disability charity she has supported since 2004.

"It was an honour to join Tomas even just for a small part of his triumph today, as he completes the virtual London Marathon in support of Mencap. Tomas has shown what people with a learning disability can achieve with the right support. He is an inspiration!" said the royal.

The Countess has not displayed any symptoms

The Countess is not the only member of the royal family who was forced to self-isolate during the pandemic this year. In March, Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus. A palace spokesperson said: "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

His wife Camilla was also tested for the virus, although her results were negative. As a precaution and under government guidance, the Duchess of Cornwall also self-isolated at the couple's Scottish home, Birkhall.

