A touching gesture by the Countess of Wessex has been revealed by one of her patronages.

Sophie, 55, took the time to call a member of the public as they celebrated their 100th birthday last week.

The charity Blind Veterans UK shared photos of Elizabeth Sharpe-Nelson as she received her telegram from the Queen on her 100th birthday, writing in a tweet: "Last week our lovely #blindveteran Elizabeth Sharpe-Nelson celebrated her 100th birthday. A surprise call from Sophie HRH The Countess of Wessex @RoyalFamily was the cherry on top of her 'perfect day.'"

The Countess has been patron of Blind Veterans UK since 2016, taking over the role from the Queen.

The charity helps ex-service men and women of every generation rebuild their lives after sight loss. Since 1915, Blind Veterans UK has provided rehabilitation, training, practical advice and emotional support to tens of thousands of blind veterans.

Sophie was pictured for the first time after leaving quarantine last weekend. The Countess was spotted carriage driving with one of her aides in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the royal took the decision to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on 9 October that the Countess was "not experiencing any symptoms" but was "following all relevant government guidelines".

The Queen's daughter-in-law also delivered a speech at the online Inclusive Peace 'Pitches for Peace: Rethinking Inclusive Peace Processes' meeting and undertook a virtual visit to Libya via video link this week.

