Meghan Markle will become first royal to break this record this week The Duchess of Sussex has been vocal about exercising the right to vote

The Duchess of Sussex is set to make history this week as she becomes the first member of the British royal family to publicly exercise her right to vote.

California-born Meghan, 39, is expected to cast a ballot in the US election on Tuesday 3 November.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, who stepped back from royal duties in March, appeared on 2020 TIME 100 TV special in September to implore Americans to exercise their right to vote.

"Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime," the Duchess said during the appearance. "But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard."

Harry then spoke about the restrictions he has faced as a member of the royal family. "This election, I'm not going to be able to vote here in the US," he confirmed.

"But many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the UK my entire life. As we approach this November it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

The Queen has to remain impartial

As Head of State, the Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters – although in the past Her Majesty has publicly encouraged UK citizens to vote. Typically, members of the royal family do not vote as it would be viewed as unconstitutional.

At the last US election in 2016, Meghan penned a post on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, in which she urged readers to vote, but did not express her political views.

"I ticked the boxes on my absentee ballot last week, closing my eyes and thinking of my great grandparents who didn’t have this right (and thinking of how it would have changed the lives of my grandparents if they had)," she wrote at the time. "So on this day we urge you to exercise said right. Please vote. The fact that we can makes us the lucky ones."

