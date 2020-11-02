If ever there was a time we needed a good night's sleep, it's now, and the Queen has got it nailed thanks to a very heavy investment: her bed.

It's no secret that a comfortable mattress can be game-changing when it comes to how many winks we get per night, and the Queen apparently agrees, after reportedly spending £125,000 on hers.

According to bed specialists, Mattress Next Day, the monarch's bed is the third most expensive out of all celebrities and royals.

It is believed to have taken more than 700 hours to be made, using Latin American horse tail, Mongolian cashmere and a mammoth 1,600 miles of silk thread.

The Royal State Bed is located at Buckingham Palace

The bed is known as the 'Royal State Bed', and for anyone hoping to get their hands on one (because obviously we all have £125,000 spare), only 60 editions of the mattress exist in the world today.

Alistair Hughes, chief executive officer of the bed making company Savoir told the Daily Beast, "Clearly, it's an expensive bed, there's no questioning that. But that reflects the work that goes into it, the craftsmanship, and the materials we use."

The Queen also owns Windsor Castle, no doubt with an equally impressive bed

He added that while it's formed of exotic sources including Mongolian cashmere, it also honours the Queen's British heritage, with silk thread from Suffolk, and a crest above the bed made by the Royal School of Needlework at Hampton Court, who also produced the details on the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding dress.

As for the celebrities with beds more costly than the Queen at numbers one and two, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West come in at the top, with six beds reported to have set them back £750,000.

In at number two, artist Drake's mattress is believed to be worth £303,886, weighing half a ton and with a production time of 600 hours. Naturally, this includes a team member coming to his home to flip and massage the mattress three-to-five times a year.

