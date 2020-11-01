The Queen has reunited with Prince Philip after a month apart, it was reported on Sunday.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the monarch left Windsor Castle for Sandringham earlier this week.

On Thursday, her Majesty visited the Duke of Edinburgh at Wood Farm, the low-key farmhouse on the Norfolk estate where he has spent most of his time since retiring from public life three years ago.

The Queen isn't expected to stay for long, however, and will return to Windsor early next week, before the second lockdown begins in England.

Ahead of the first lockdown, back in March, the royal couple both moved to Windsor Castle, where they self-isolated for four months alongside select members of staff who were dubbed "HMS Bubble".

In August, they spent time at their Balmoral estate in Scotland, where they were joined by family members including Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The Queen would normally spend the autumn at Buckingham Palace but is now keeping Windsor as her home base, with a small number of household staff in order to reduce any health risk.

The royal couple spent time at Balmoral over the summer

It is unclear when the Queen and Prince Philip might return to the Palace but it is very unlikely to be before 2021.

Royal watchers wondered this week whether the couple's Christmas plans would change in light of the pandemic.

The royal family usually gather to attend Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, with the Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren in attendance.

Last year Prince William and Kate's eldest children, Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, made their debut at the service.

However HELLO! understands that it is too early to confirm the royal family's plans and a decision will be made closer to Christmas in line with the appropriate advice at the time.

