'Very moving to see': Princess Diana's wedding dress designer Elizabeth Emanuel on Emma Corrin's gown on 'The Crown' By Heather Cichowski

Ahead of the release of season four of The Crown, Princess Diana's wedding dress designer, Elizabeth Emanuel, opened up about seeing the recreation of the iconic wedding gown – and says she "was not disappointed" with how it was put together.

Royals fans are about to see Emma Corrin's debut as the late Princess of Wales on the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown when it begins streaming Nov. 15. Diana's wedding to Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) is one of the highlights of the coming set of new episodes.

In a piece for Tatler, Elizabeth, who famously created Diana's dress with David Emanuel, described the excitement of seeing the wedding gown captured on the small screen in a preview for The Crown. For the Netflix series, Emmy Award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts designed Diana's wedding dress.

"I’m a great fan of The Crown series and I was not disappointed by what I saw. As I watched the drama unfold my heart ached for Diana," Elizabeth wrote.

"Although not an exact replica, the costume managed to successfully define the spirit of the iconic wedding gown by focusing on its instantly recognizable silhouette, which reinforced the drama of the moment and was very moving to see even after all these years."

When The Crown first teased Diana's wedding dress, it was confirmed it was not the costume designer's intention to replicate the Emanuels' original design.

"A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin," the Instagram account shared on Oct. 3.

Elizabeth also said she and David went from "inexperienced young graduates just embarking on our careers in fashion to fully-fledged designers" to getting to know the Princess of Wales. The fashion designer described Diana as "always bubbly, relaxed and talkative with us" and "we had no hint of the unhappy person that was portrayed in The Crown."

"We would spend happy hours together while she tried on racks of frocks as she discovered the fun of dressing up," revealed the fashion designer.

In a recent interview with the Telegraph, Elizabeth said she and David had the intention of creating a "fairy tale dress, like a Disney movie" for the 20-year-old bride.

Viewers will get to see the gorgeous recreation of Diana's wedding gown when season four of The Crown drops in its entirety on Netflix on Nov. 15.