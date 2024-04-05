Prince Andrew's real-life obsession with teddy bears painfully depicted in Netflix film Scoop

The Duke of York's apparent obsession with teddy bears, specifically how they are arranged on his bed, has been portrayed in a scene in new Netflix film Scoop.

The thriller, which came out on Friday, relives Prince Andrew's friendship with disgraced financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, as well as his car-crash interview with Emily Maitlis on Newsnight.

© Netflix Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell star in Scoop, out now

In one scene, Andrew, played by Rufus Sewell, is watching a news report about how Epstein has just been arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.

He then turns around to see a palace chamber maid, incidentally played by Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton, arranging his teddy bears on his bed – but not in the right order.

You can watch the moment below.

WATCH: Prince Andrew scolds chamber maid in Netflix drama Scoop

"How many times?" an exasperated Duke says to her. "How many times?"

"I'm sorry," she says.

Picking up one teddy bear, he asks in a patronising tone: "Where does he go? Simple question. Where does he go? A clue: He's a marsupial. 'Roo', as in 'kanga', put them together, what do you get?"

"Roo-kanga," she says, after a brief pause.

"Go away! Go away!" an angry Andrew shouts.

© Netflix The Netflix film relives Andrew's car-crash interview on Newsnight

The Duke's fascination with his teddies was, apparently, not unfounded. According to The Sun, Andrew said back in 2010: "I've always collected teddy bears. Everywhere I went in the navy, I used to buy a little teddy bear, so I've got a collection from all over the world of one sort or another."

In 2022, Charlotte Briggs, a former Buckingham Palace maid, also told the publication that she was responsible for arranging the Duke's toys in order of size every morning, back in the nineties when Andrew, now 64, would have been in his mid-thirties.

© Getty Prince Andrew is said to own a collection of teddy bears from all over the world

"As soon as I got the job, I was told about the teddies and it was drilled into me how he wanted them," she said. "I even had a day's training. It was so peculiar. After all, he was a grown man who had served in the Falklands.

"Each had to be carefully positioned. They were old-fashioned teddy bears – the Steiff ones – and nearly all of them had sailor suits on and hats. It took me half an hour to arrange them.

"Then at bedtime I had to take all the teddies off and arrange them around the room. They each had a set place. We had to stack the smaller ones in an unused fireplace, again in size order, to make them look pretty. His two favourite bears sat on two thrones either side of the bed. The others would sit at the foot of the bed on the floor."

Former royal protection officer Paul Page, who worked at Buckingham Palace from 1998 to 2004, also revealed in 2022 ITV documentary Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile that he would regularly see around 50 or 60 stuffed toys on the Duke's bed.

"There was a card in a drawer and it was a picture of these bears all in situ," he said. "The reason for the laminated picture was if those bears weren't put back in the right order by the maids, he would shout and scream."

After Andrew vacated his apartment at Buckingham Palace in 2023, after being told he could no longer use his suite by his brother King Charles, it's believed his stuffed toys were relocated to his primary residence in Windsor, Royal Lodge.

When Andrew does spend the night in London, he makes use of St James's Palace.