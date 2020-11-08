Royal family sing God Save The Queen on Remembrance Sunday The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall were among the attendees

The royals were out in force on Remembrance Sunday to honour Britain's fallen servicemen and women.

The Queen led her family in the proceedings, watching the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building in Whitehall, London.

One of the many moving moments during the service is when the royals, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sing the national anthem, God Save The Queen.

This year's service was different to the usual proceedings amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her Majesty stood on the balcony with her lady in waiting, Susan Rhodes this year, instead with Camilla or Kate as we've seen in previous years. The Duchesses also stood two metres apart on a separate balcony from Her Majesty.

The event, which normally sees large crowds gather, took place behind closed doors for the first time in its history. The annual march past the Cenotaph did not take place, but some veterans were in attendance at the service.

The Queen stood with her lady in waiting during the service

The royals have been following appropriate government advice throughout the pandemic, with the Queen now residing at Windsor Castle with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, during England's second lockdown in November.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla have remained at their London abode, Clarence House, while Prince William and Kate are still living at Kensington Palace.

The Cambridges resided at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during the first lockdown in March, where their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were homeschooled. The young royals returned to their classrooms at Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London in September.

