Prince Harry spotted volunteering for cause close to his heart in LA The Sussexes now live in Santa Barbara

The Duke of Sussex rolled up his sleeves to volunteer with a non-profit foundation in Los Angeles last week to help pack and distribute food parcels for veterans and their families.

In photos shared by Walker Family Events Foundation (WFEF) on Instagram, Prince Harry was dressed casually in a pale green polo neck and blue jeans, and wearing a black face mask, as he helped the community-focused organisation.

READ: Prince Harry surprises Strictly fans with TV appearance

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry surprises Invictus Games competitors during video call

The caption read: "Today I had the honor of meeting and working alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. He joined us in volunteering at Compton VFW for the Operation Nourish program packing and distributing food to our #Compton neighbors. He is very humble and kind."

The WFEF provides COVID-19 response assistance to veterans and their families who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. It provides financial and volunteer support to non-profit organisations, community-led movements, and various causes in the city of Compton and all over Southern California.

It comes after Harry, 36, who served in the army for ten years, privately visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery with his wife Meghan on Remembrance Sunday.

MORE: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new office staff revealed

MORE: Prince Harry's touching friendship with Joe and Jill Biden revealed

Harry volunteered in Los Angeles last week

The Duke is also set to appear at this year's virtual Stand Up For Heroes comedy and music charity event on Wednesday evening, which helps to raise money for military veterans.

The event will be hosted by Jon Stewart, and other celebrities taking part include Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow and Ray Romano.

According to the Foundation's website, the night will "highlight inspiring moments, memorable surprises, and stories of resilience while recognising the men and women who have served in our nation's military".

Harry and Meghan moved to the US after stepping back from their royal roles in March 2020. The couple live with their 18-month-old son Archie in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.