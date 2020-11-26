Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden test positive for COVID-19 The couple are parents to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Swedish royal court said that the couple are experiencing mild symptoms and are in quarantine at their home with their children, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel.

It added that infection tracing has been implemented under the supervision of the Swedish royal family's doctor. King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel will all be tested for the virus on Thursday.

Carl Philip and Sofia have been playing their part in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The princess has been supporting staff at Sophiahemmet hospital in Stockholm, while the prince works at the Swedish Defences Forces headquarters.

Princess Sofia on her first shift at Sophiahemmet hospital

The couple are the latest royals to have contracted the virus. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge tested positive for COVID-19 back in spring, while Princess Michael of Kent is currently recovering.

Carl Philip is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and is currently fourth-in-line to the Swedish throne after his older sister, Crown Princess Victoria and her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

