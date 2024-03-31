Princess Madeleine poses with mini-me daughters Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne in adorable new photo

Princess Madeleine of Sweden is celebrating Easter. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the royal, 41, posted the prettiest pastel photo of her daughters, Princess Leonore, 10, and Princess Adrienne, six.

© Instagram Princess Madeleine twinned with her daughters Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne in gingham dresses

Pictured in an idyllic garden, the mum-of-three could be seen posing with her two mini-me's as they enjoyed the sunshine. Twinning in gingham dresses, Madeleine opted for a pale pink design, while Leonore and Adrienne sported matching lilac creations.

Missing from the photo was Madeleine's son, Prince Nicolas, eight, and her husband of 10 years, financier Christopher O'Neill.

© Instagram Earlier this month, Madeleine celebrated Princess Adrienne's sixth birthday

March has been a particularly poignant month for Madeleine and her children. Alongside Easter, the family recently celebrated Adrienne's sixth birthday, which fell on March 9.

Sharing a photo of her youngest on Instagram, Madeleine wrote: "Happy birthday to our sweet baby girl who is now turning 6! You are kind and loving and always ready to give your parents a helping hand! We love you."

The month before, Madeleine had penned another heartfelt birthday message, this time to her oldest daughter, Leonore, who turned 10 on February 20.

© Instagram / @princess_madeleine_of_sweden In February, the royal also shared a photo of her daughter Princess Leonore to mark her tenth birthday

"Happy Birthday to our funny and adventurous girl! Never stop climbing all the trees that you love and dreaming about what fun things lay ahead! We love you!!" she captioned a photo of the young royal.

Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher currently reside in Florida, Miami with their three children, but they plan to move back to Sweden this year.

© Getty Images Princess Madeleine with her husband Christopher O'Neill and their three children

Their relocation was originally due to happen last summer but it was delayed as there hadn't been enough time for the family with all that a move entails, a spokesperson at the Swedish royal palace told newspaper Expressen.

Madeleine and Christopher first moved to Florida over five years ago, but they have also lived in New York and London. Leonore was born at the Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York. Meanwhile, Nicolas and Adrienne were both born in Stockholm, Sweden.

Madeleine continues to work with charities and causes close to her heart in Miami but on occasion, she and her family have jetted back to Sweden for royal engagements and holidays.

Christmas was particularly exciting for the family as Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne were reunited with their grandmother, Queen Silvia, and five cousins in Stockholm.

Attending the annual receiving of Christmas trees, the trio appeared in good spirits as they helped decorate trees in the Royal Palace. Sharing a photo from the festivities, Madeleine captioned it: "Cousins reunited!"