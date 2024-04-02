Queen Mary's family holiday, Queen Letizia's low-key outing and more European royals' Easter celebrations

Easter celebrations were in order for many of the European royals, with many like the Windsors choosing to spend time privately with their families.

King Charles made his first significant public outing since his cancer diagnosis was announced in February, attending church with Queen Camilla in Windsor.

In the past, the Spanish royal family would spend Easter in Palma de Mallorca, but this has changed in recent years and is thought to be down to logistics for King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their daughters, Princess Leonor, 18, and Infanta Sofia, 16.

Leonor is in the middle of her military training while Sofia is in the second year of studying for her International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

While many of the European royals usually attend church, some have also shared a glimpse into their fun Easter activities, including a snow-filled spring break and a low-key family dinner.

Take a look to see how some of the European royals celebrated Easter.

Spanish royals

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia were pictured as they attended the procession of Our Lady of Solitude in Madrid.

The Spanish royal family's main residence is Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. Ahead of the procession, the king and queen and their eldest daughter, Leonor, were seen enjoying a low-key dinner at the Hotel Restaurante El Patio in Zaragoza.

The restaurant's Instagram page shared a snap of the casually-dressed Spanish royals with chefs and staff, with the caption reading: "Yesterday we had a very special visit, it was an honour to serve you, thank you for choosing us."

Danish royals

It marked the first Easter of King Frederik and Queen Mary's reign, since Frederik's accession on 14 January.

A palace spokesperson confirmed to Danish magazine, Her&Nu that Frederik and Mary are spending the Easter holidays on a private trip abroad with their four children, Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Queen Margrethe, 83, who abdicated in January, is acting as regent while her son is away.

Swedish royals

© Instagram / @kungahuset King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia enjoyed a snowy Easter

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia spent the Easter weekend in a snow-covered Jämtland County in the centre of the country.

The king and queen were dressed in winter wear as they posed for a snap for the Swedish royal family's Instagram page, writing: "Happy Easter from Jämtland!"

And it seems that they were joined by their son, Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia, who also shared photographs of a pretty snow-covered landscape from their own Instagram account.

The couple are parents to Prince Alexander, seven, Prince Gabriel, six, and Prince Julian, who turned three on 26 March.

Meanwhile, King Carl XVI and Queen Silvia's youngest child, Princess Madeleine, resides in Florida in the US with her financier husband, Christopher O'Neill and their three children.

© Instagram Princess Madeleine twinned with her daughters Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne in gingham dresses

Madeleine posted a sweet Instagram snap showing her with her daughters, Leonore, ten, and Adrienne, six, in matching gingham dresses as they posed for a photograph in the sunshine.

Norwegian royals

© Simen Løvberg Sund / The Royal Court Norway's royal family posed for a portrait before Easter

King Harald was pictured for the first time since his pacemaker surgery last week ahead of the Easter holiday.

The monarch, 87, was photographed alongside his wife, Queen Sonja, as well as Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.

The Norwegian royals spent time together at Bygdø Royal Farm – the king's summer residence on the northwestern part of the Bygdøy peninsula in Oslo.

