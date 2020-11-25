Princess Beatrice makes stunning new appearance with ULTRA-exclusive handbag - and it's gorgeous Beatrice and Edoardo were pictured in London

Princess Beatrice was pictured leaving the supermarket with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Tuesday, and we're in love with her neutral-chic outfit!

In pictures published by MailOnline, the royal rocked a layered look in a black skirt and coat, adding a tan scarf and casual trainers - though it was her Goyard tote bag that caught our eye.

Beatrice's exclusive arm candy features the iconic Goyardine printed canvas, and she was last spotted carrying it in November 2019. She also owns a number of other bags from the luxurious accessories house, including a red and a green version.

WATCH: Beatrice and Edoardo's stunning wedding photos

Maison Goyard is a classic trunkmaker dating back to 1853, and is known as a mysterious and secretive brand - only adding to its status and allure. Goyard bags are limited, and hard to come by, so doubt Beatrice treasures her collection. The bag prices are kept pretty schtum, too, but resale figures of the totes start at around £2000 and go up to £4000.



Beatrice also carried the bag in 2019

The Duchess of Sussex also owns a Goyard tote in white, while Princess Madeleine of Sweden regularly sports the same style in blue.

Beatrice and Edoardo's latest appearance saw them popping to Waitrose in Belgravia, wearing their protective masks and carrying their groceries to the car.

Beatrice and Edoardo on their royal wedding day

The newlyweds, who currently live in an apartment in St James's Palace, married in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on 17 July. The service was attended by the bride and groom's closest friends and family members, including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Eugenie is moving into Harry's UK home, Frogmore Cottage

It comes following the news that sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have relocated from their home at Kensington Palace to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

If Beatrice and Edoardo decide to move in future, there are now several vacant properties at Kensington Palace. The couple could opt for Eugenie and Jack's three-bedroom abode, Ivy Cottage, or Harry and Meghan's first marital home, Nottingham Cottage.

