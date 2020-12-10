Prince Charles surprises birthday party during visit to The Ritz The royal stopped by the high-end hotel

Prince Charles delighted a group of women celebrating a 50th birthday on Thursday when he paid a visit to London's Ritz Hotel to thank staff for their "tireless" efforts over the past few months.

Charles, who wore a mask, elbow-bumped the partygoers during a tour of the famous London hotel best known for its afternoon teas and evening cocktails.

Of course, Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, made their first public appearance together at a 1999 party at The Ritz, so no doubt hold the glamourous location close to their hearts.

Charles surprised a group celebrating a 50th birthday

During his visit, Charles met members of the housemaids, concierge and restaurant teams and other staff under a large Christmas tree in the lobby.

He chatted to them for ten minutes about how the hospitality industry was faring, and thanked them for their "tireless efforts, especially at this time of year".

Prince Charles chatted away

It was as he walked through the hotel towards the kitchens he met the 50th birthday group and they each received a celebratory elbow-bump from the heir to the throne.

The Ritz’s executive chef John Williams, who has prepared many meals for the royal family, introduced the prince to a range of staff including a large number of Italian workers.

Charles told them: "We love Italy!"

When he was shown a fish dish being prepared he commented on the importance of the produce being sustainably sourced and was told it was.

The royal father also talked to the teams about how they had managed during lockdown and discussed the impact pandemic was having on the whole of the hospitality industry.

"We couldn’t manage without you!" he said to a group of kitchen porters who had been invited to meet him.

Charles added: "I have been so worried about the devastation being caused by this pandemic – we really are so glad you are getting back to business."

