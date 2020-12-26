Princess Eugenie's sweet message to the Queen on Christmas Day The royal is expecting her first child in early 2021

Princess Eugenie shared a touching message on Instagram to her grandmother, the Queen, on Christmas Day.

The royal, who is expecting her first child in early 2021, posted a photo of the monarch during her annual Christmas broadcast and wrote: "Your Majesty, Granny, your words meant so much today and at the end of a year that has tested the world in so many ways."

In the emotional social media post, Eugenie continued: "Some moments that touched me: 'In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year, and I am so proud and moved by this quiet, indomitable spirit.

'Of course for many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness - some mourning the loss of those dear to them and others missing friends and family members distanced for safety, when all they really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand.

'If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers.

'We continue to be inspired by the kindness of strangers and draw comfort that even on the darkest nights there is hope in the new dawn.'"

The Princess signed off the caption by saying: "Thank you for inspiring and leading us as always. Happy Christmas everyone."

Jack and Eugenie on Christmas Day in Sandringham in 2019

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh spent Christmas at Windsor Castle this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Traditionally, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank would have been among the members of the royal family to join the monarch at Sandringham over the festive period.

Her Majesty's speech was pre-recorded in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle this year. The Queen wore a rich purple Angela Kelly dress and a Queen Mother diamond and mother of pearl shell brooch, which was designed by Lord Courtauld-Thomson and made in 1919.

Next to the monarch, a touching photo of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh could be seen alongside a beautiful twinkling Christmas tree.

