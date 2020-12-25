Prince Charles and Camilla share touching new photo on Christmas Day The couple are spending Christmas at Highgrove House

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have shared a festive new photo with royal fans on Christmas Day.

The new portrait was taken at Prince Charles' and Camilla's Scottish home Birkhall earlier this year and shows and was taken by a member of staff. It seems the royal duo are off on a ramble, with some rather oversized walking sticks!

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall hosts magical virtual Christmas party for children

The Duchess is dressed in skinny blue jeans and is wearing a green parker coat and holding a furry hat in her hand. Charles looks sporty in a pair of walking britches, a green pullover over a white shirt, and he's matching his outdoor coat with his wife's.

The caption read: "Wishing you all a happy Christmas and here’s to a better New Year!"

It comes after the couple recorded a special version of the poem Twas the Night Before Christmas with stars including Dame Judi Dench and Daniel Craig, in aid of the Actors' Benevolent Fund, of which Charles has been patron for 21 years.

Charles and Camilla are spending Christmas at their Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House. Traditionally they would have travelled to Sandringham to be with the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the rest of the royal family for the festive period, but this year's plans have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip have remained at Windsor Castle, where they have resided for most of the year. The Queen and her husband spent time at Balmoral and the Sandringham Estate during the summer.

The Queen with Charles and Camilla at Windsor Castle earlier in December

The monarch has been carrying out her royal duties remotely by telephone and video calls, as all large-scale events at royal residences were cancelled this year.

Charles and Camilla were reunited with the Queen at Windsor Castle with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Princess Royal.

The senior members of the royal family met and thanked local volunteers and key workers at the castle earlier this month at the end of Prince William and Kate's UK-wide royal train tour.

