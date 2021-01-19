The Queen is hiring a new addition to her team - and it's exciting Fancy working for the royal family?

The Queen's royal household has released a brand new vacancy. The royal family is looking to hire a Design and Development Assistant for the Royal Collection Trust shop at their Stoke-on-Trent office, where the China and Glassware products are made.

The Royal Collection Trust's Retail team operate shops at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, as well as owning a growing online presence.

The role itself will involve support, design, development and planning of the production of items. Other tasks include "providing vital admin and logistical support to the team, help place and oversee regular orders of stock, packaging and gift boxes, bringing all the components of a product together, ready to send out to the shops".

The position is on a permanent contract, with interviews taking place till the end of the month, so what qualities is the royal household looking for in a candidate? The website states: "It's important that you're confident working with numbers, and also that you have strong IT skills and can use MS Office programs and database systems.

The Queen is expanding her team

"With a keen eye for detail and excellent administration skills, you'll be able to process large volumes of work with complete accuracy. You'll also be highly organised, able to plan and prioritise your time effectively to meet multiple deadlines. As a good communicator, you’ll build a good rapport with colleagues and customers alike."

The successful candidate could earn up to £23,000 a year dependent on his or her experience. But if you want to seize the opportunity to work for the royal household, you'd better be quick as the closing date for the vacancy is Sunday 31 January.

