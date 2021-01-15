Prince Harry is 'happy in the US' but 'heartbroken' over royal family situation The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in March 2020

The Duke of Sussex is "heartbroken by the situation" with the royals, according to ITV's Tom Bradby, who interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan during their tour of Africa in 2019.

The news anchor opens up to Alan Titchmarsh on this Sunday's episode of Love Your Weekend, where he reflects on the Sussexes' departure from royal life.

When asked if he thinks Harry and Meghan are happier settling into their new life in the US, Tom said: "I think they are feeling better yes, I mean there has been a huge amount that has happened over the last year that I can't talk about and I don't want to talk about, and an awful lot of what has been said is kind of not accurate and not right.

"That is occasionally frustrating because I am sitting there biting my fists thinking, 'Well, this is just nonsense.' So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by.

"I think he [Harry] is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don't necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true."

Tom interviewed Harry and Meghan during their royal tour of Africa in 2019

When pressed on whether he is referring to the distance between Harry and William, Tom said: "Well, just the situation with the family clearly isn't ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all.

"To some extent, I felt a little bit caught in the middle of them with that documentary, which is a deeply uncomfortable place to be and that is, in a way, why I am always reluctant to say anything more because I don't want to make anything worse or get in between anything or anything like that."

He added: "But are they [Harry and Meghan] unhappy out there? No, I don't think that's right, I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do. I think William does too, I don't think he finds it easy."

ITV's Tom Bradby speaking to Alan Titchmarsh on Love Your Weekend

Harry addressed rumours of a rift between himself and his brother William for the first time in Tom's 2019 documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

When asked by the reporter at the time whether there was any truth to the reports, the Duke said that "inevitably stuff happens" but that there was little truth to the speculation, saying: "The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

Harry also paid tribute to William's importance in his life, saying in the documentary: "We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy, but I love him dearly."

The Sussexes were last pictured with the royals at the 2020 Commonwealth Day service

After Alan commented that most people just want them all to be happy and at peace, Tom said "the whole thing has just been incredibly painful" for the Sussexes and the royal family.

He continued: "There are still a lot of hurt feelings on all sides and it's very difficult.

"And I agree with you, I think the public desperately wants them to be okay and everyone to be happy and clearly that hasn’t been the situation over the past year.

"It is not a very easy or comfortable situation, I don't think it was ever going to be an easy or comfortable situation."

Harry and Meghan were last seen publicly with the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March, shortly before they flew to the US to carve out their new life.

The coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions have prevented the couple from returning to the UK, but the Sussexes are expected to join the Queen and the royals at Trooping the Colour, if the monarch's birthday parade goes ahead as planned in June.

