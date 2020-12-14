Meghan Markle's exciting new venture revealed after Oprah Winfrey's Christmas gift The Sussexes are now living in Santa Barbara

The Duchess of Sussex has made her first investment since stepping back from royal duties, it has been revealed.

Meghan, 39, has invested in Clevr Blends, a female-founded start-up that makes instant oat-milk lattes.

The brand, which is led by co-founder and CEO Hannah Mendoza, started as a pop-up coffee bar on the California coast and is headquartered near Montecito, where Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, moved earlier this year.

Clevr Blends has also committed to donating one per cent of revenue to organisations fighting for food justice in the US, money that is currently going to Santa Barbara's El Centro SB, a mutual aid and community organisation.

The Duchess said in a statement to Fortune magazine: "This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business.

"I’m proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company."

The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in March

It comes after Oprah Winfrey alluded that she had received a special Christmas gift from her "neighbour" Meghan in a short Instagram video.

The chat show host, 66, unveiled the contents of the healthy hamper, and wrote in the caption: "On the first day of Christmas my neighbor 'M' sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M [crown emoji]) My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays." [sic]

The size of Meghan's investment has not been disclosed, but it is the first one to be made public. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the Sussexes have founded their own production company and have signed a deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

