Sad news for Prince Harry as Invictus Games is postponed for second time The Duke of Sussex first launched the sports tournament in 2014

The Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games tournament has been postponed for a second time, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Appearing in a new video message alongside Invictus Games competitors, Prince Harry promised fans that the sporting event will return "when the world is ready".

The Games had been due to take place in The Hague from 29 May to 5 June, and organisers now intend to move the tournament to the spring of 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic.

In a joint statement with Mart de Kruif, Chair of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, and Sir Keith Mills, Chair of the Invictus Games Foundation, the Duke said: "We are Invictus: from the communities that host and cherish the Games, and the competitors who display unshakeable resilience and commitment as they prepare for and participate in the Games, to the families and network of supporters who support these men and women on their journey to competition.

"For so many around the world, the Invictus community included, COVID-19 has changed our expectations, hopes, and plans.

"But our unwavering mission is one bound by resilience and community - and that mission will continue to shine through between now and Spring 2022, when we hope to see everybody in person again in The Hague.

"For now, we are continuing to plan programming, opportunities to connect safely during the foreseeable future, and ways to infuse the spirit of Invictus in your own communities over the coming year.

"We're excited to share more soon."

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games Sydney 2018

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans participate.

It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness.

The first event took place in London and since then has been held in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made their public debut together as a couple at the Toronto Games.

The Sussexes are now living in Montecito, Santa Barbara after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

