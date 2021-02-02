Captain Tom Moore's final family photo revealed before his heartbreaking death

Captain Sir Tom Moore's last family photo that was shared with the public was taken just two weeks before his death.

The war veteran and fundraising hero, who raised almost £33m for the NHS, can be seen smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera as he poses with his family outside their home.

The Twitter picture was captioned: "We're full of hope from all the stories we've been hearing of people young and old doing incredible things. They prove what everyone is capable of and if we all unite we can make a real difference. It doesn't take much, even a smile can brighten a day. #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay."

WATCH: Captain Sir Tom Moore sadly passes away aged 100

Captain Sir Tom sadly passed away on Tuesday aged 100. He had contracted pneumonia and coronavirus and was being treated at Bedford Hospital.

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore shared the news of his hospitalisation just two days ago, writing on Twitter: "I wanted to update everybody that today (Sunday 31st January) my father was admitted to hospital. Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for Covid-19."

The last family photo shared with the public

She went on: "He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU.

"The medical care he has received in the last few months has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible."

Hannah finished by writing: "We understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course focusing on my father and will update you when we are able to. Hannah x."

The fundraising hero with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore

Tributes have been pouring in for the war hero who became a shining beacon of hope for the British public during the pandemic.

He won hearts when he walked 100 laps of his garden at home – a target he had set to complete for his 100th birthday last April. Captain Sir Tom had initially hoped to raise £1,000 for the challenge and ended up raking in over £30m for NHS Charities Together to help frontline workers.

The Captain's birthday was marked by flypasts by the Royal Air Force and the British Army and he was appointed as honorary colonel of the Army Foundation College. He was knighted by the Queen on 17 July 2020 at Windsor Castle.