The Duke of Sussex delighted rugby fans after he made a surprise video appearance on Friday to talk about the sport's importance.

Prince Harry said the “passion and enjoyment” of sport can bring comfort to people in the “isolated” times we live in.

Fans were delighted by his appearance, and many were quick to point out the difference California sunshine has had on his appearance.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's thank you card features the sweetest royal photo

MORE: Prince Harry debuts kitchen inside £11.2million house with Meghan Markle

"He is tanned. Must be the Cali sunshine," tweeted one social media user.

"Prince Harry is glowing, lots of loving care and California sunshine," said another, with a third adding: "Looking good Prince Harry."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry sadly announces postponement of Invictus Games 2021

The doting father was speaking ahead of England and Scotland marking rugby’s oldest international rivalry when they meet at Twickenham on Saturday.

The game will mark the 150th anniversary of the first ever Test, which took place on March 27, 1871 in Edinburgh.

Harry, who was sporting a beard and opted for a sharp navy blazer and white shirt, appeared in a video posted on the England Rugby Twitter account.

The team is all.



Always has been.



Always will be. #EnglandRugby150 🌹 pic.twitter.com/pHuQir4HHM — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 5, 2021

Harry appeared in a new video on Friday

"Rugby union has brought joy to millions of people with teams full of great characters and special players," the royal began.

“In these isolated times, the sheer passion and enjoyment that sport offers can bring great comfort to many.

“As proud patron of the Rugby Football Union, I join millions of supporters across the entire world in celebrating 150 years of England Rugby.”

It's not Harry's first appearance of the week.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old revealed that his Invictus Games tournament has been postponed for a second time

Appearing in another video message alongside Invictus Games competitors, Prince Harry promised fans that the sporting event will return "when the world is ready".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.