Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's thank you card features the sweetest royal photo The Sussexes now live in Santa Barbara

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have thanked royal fans for sending them well-wishes at Christmas - and their response featured a stunning photo.

The card shared by Gert's Royal Replies includes a sweet image taken during Prince Harry and Meghan's first major royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in 2018.

Photographers captured the adorable moment Meghan held an umbrella over her husband to shield him from the rain as he delivered a speech in Dubbo, Australia.

READ: Prince Harry debuts kitchen inside £11.2million house with Meghan Markle

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry sadly announces postponement of Invictus Games 2021

"I got it," the Duchess sweetly told the city's mayor after he offered his own umbrella to the couple.

The Sussexes announced they were expecting their first child Archie as they arrived in Sydney at the start of their tour.

Harry and Meghan's Christmas card reply

Their Christmas card reply also included a note, which read: "Thank you for your thoughtful message. We appreciate your kind words and the time you have taken to write to us on this special occasion. Sending you our warmest wishes."

It was signed off with: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's podcast: which celebrities could be their guests?

MORE: Meghan Markle reveals her unexpected 'support' during turbulent year - exclusive

Harry and Meghan released a festive family card with Archie in December, as they celebrated their first Christmas together in the US.

The card, which was shared on the Mayhew charity's social media accounts, featured an artistic rendering of the family as they posed in the garden of their California home.

Harry and Meghan's 2020 Christmas card

The drawing was based on a photo of the family taken by Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and have been settling into their new life in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

The couple launched the website for their forthcoming non-profit charitable organisation Archewell last year. They have also set up their own production company and signed a deal with Netflix, as well as launching their own podcast series Archewell Audio.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.