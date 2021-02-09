James Middleton reacts to Princess Eugenie's royal baby news The Duchess of Cambridge's brother shared his joy on Instagram

James Middleton has congratulated Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on the birth of their baby boy.

Replying to Eugenie's Instagram post, which was an adorable picture of Eugenie and Jack holding their newborn son's hand, the brother of Kate Middleton commented: "Congratulations such wonderful news", along with a red love-heart emoji.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie welcomes a baby boy!

Princess Eugenie and Jack announced their birth of their first child via a statement released on Tuesday afternoon. The statement from the Palace read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news."

James Middleton congratulated Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on the happy news

The statement continued: "This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

As well as the newborn being the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, it means Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, has become an aunt for the first time. The newborn is the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and Prince Philip and is eleventh-in-line to the British throne.

Eugenie and Jack's child will have no official title. "As things stand, Princess Eugenie's baby will not have a title, or use the HRH style, because these are passed down the male line and Jack does not have a title," says HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash.

Eugenie shared this sweet image on her Instagram

Eugenie and Jack first announced their pregnancy back in September 2020 with another sweet Instagram post, featuring a photo of the Princess holding a pair of teddy bear slippers.

The new parents are expected to raise their first child at Prince Harry and Meghan's former home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Eugenie's parents Andrew and Sarah, who are divorced but still live together at Royal Lodge, are just a stone's throw away and will no doubt be able to lend a helping hand with their new grandchild.

