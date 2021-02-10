Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after birth of Princess Eugenie's royal baby The newborn is the Duchess' first grandchild

Sarah, Duchess of York made her first appearance on Wednesday morning following the arrival of her daughter Princess Eugenie's baby.

In an Instagram Stories post for her daily YouTube series Storytime With Fergie and Friends, Sarah shared an image of herself holding up unicorn magnets ahead of the video's premiere.

In a statement, the palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie shared the first image of her baby son

Eugenie shared an adorable first image of her baby son on her personal Instagram account. The black and white shot showed the proud parents holding their newborn's tiny fingers. The Princess captioned the post with a series of blue heart emojis.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were among the royals to react to the news publicly, sharing a photo of Eugenie and Jack on their wedding day in 2018 on Clarence House's Instagram account. The caption on the post read: "Congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on the birth of their son."

Meanwhile, HELLO! understands that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex privately congratulated the couple from California.

