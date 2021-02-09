Prince Andrew's extra special connection to his new baby grandson revealed It's a good month for the Yorks

The Duke of York already has an extra special connection with his new baby grandson.

As well as becoming a grandfather for the first time, after his daughter Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child on Tuesday 9 February, Andrew also shares the same birthday month as the new royal baby.

The Duke will celebrate his 61st birthday on 19 February, just ten days after his grandson's arrival. February will always be an exciting time for the York family, with two birthdays so close together. However, while Andrew is a Pisces, the royal baby, whose name has not yet been announced, is an Aquarius.

The Duchess of Kent, who is married to the Queen's first cousin, Prince Richard, Duke of Kent, will also celebrate her 88th birthday on 22 February.

The newest member of the royal family was born on Tuesday morning. The palace released an official announcement, saying: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

Eugenie looks across at her parents Andrew and Sarah on her wedding day

The statement continued: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news. This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The royal baby is the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. He is now eleventh-in-line to the British throne, after his mum Princess Eugenie.

Eugenie shared this adorable first photo of her son

The Duke of York, who was born at Buckingham Palace in 1960, is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's second son.

Andrew married Sarah Ferguson in 1986 and the pair welcomed their eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, in 1988, followed by Princess Eugenie in 1990. The couple announced their separation in 1992, with their divorce finalised four years later.

Eugenie announced her pregnancy in September

Andrew and Sarah have remained good friends since their divorce and both currently reside at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The Duke stepped back from royal duties in November 2019 following his TV interview with BBC Newsnight, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

