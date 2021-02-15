Princess Eugenie's baby son's name: the announcement, meaning and more The royal gave birth to her first child on 9 February

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child on 9 February, and at HELLO! we're eagerly awaiting the announcement of the little boy's name.

It's been almost a week since the tot's birth, and in comparison, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex both took around two days to reveal the names of their newborns.

Among the bookies' favourites are Philip, Arthur and Oliver, and it's likely that the couple will choose a traditional moniker.

If Eugenie opts to call her baby Philip, that would be a sweet tribute to her grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child last week, a few days before their son's mid-February due date. A statement from the palace announced: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie shared this photo on Instagram shortly after her son's birth

Shortly after the official announcement, Eugenie, 30, posted an adorable close-up, black-and-white photo of her and Jack's hands cradling their son's.

The Princess captioned the Instagram snap with three blue heart emojis.

Typically, new royal babies make their first public appearance outside the hospital hours after being born, or, like with Meghan, they are introduced via an interview.

Eugenie waved as the couple left hospital with their baby son

But Eugenie, who gave birth at The Portland Hospital in London – the same place where she was born – broke with tradition by choosing to release her first image on social media.

The new parents were pictured leaving the hospital on Friday. Eugenie, wearing a camel coat and a tartan dress, sat in the back of the car with their newborn as proud father Jack drove carefully out of the car park.

