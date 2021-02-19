The Queen marks Prince Andrew's milestone birthday The Duke of York resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor

The Queen shared childhood photos of the Duke of York to mark her second son’s 61st birthday on Friday.

The tweet on the royal family’s account read: “#OnThisDay in 1960 The Queen was safely delivered of a son, the first

child born to a reigning Monarch since 1857. [camera emoji] Her Majesty is pictured holding Prince Andrew in 1961 on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, alongside The Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and The Queen Mother.”

The palace shared black and white images of the official announcement of Prince Andrew’s birth on an easel, as well as the picture of the royals at Trooping the Colour.

The Queen had her eldest children Prince Charles and Princess Anne before she ascended the throne in 1952.

The monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh then welcomed a fourth child, Prince Edward, in 1964.

Friday marked Prince Andrew’s first birthday as a grandfather after the birth of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son on 9 February.

The new parents are still to announce the name of the baby, but Eugenie shared the first photo of her newborn son on Instagram.

The Duke of York resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor with his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York. Eugenie and Jack are currently staying nearby at Prince Harry and Meghan’s home, Frogmore Cottage.

In a statement to announce the baby’s birth, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in November 2019 following his TV interview with BBC Newsnight, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

