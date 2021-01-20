Prince William's private secretary quits a year after taking on role

Prince William is saying goodbye to his private secretary, Christian Jones, nearly a year after he took on the role last March, replacing Simon Case.

The 31-year-old has been working for the royal since 2018, acting as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's communications secretary before being promoted to the more senior role.

According to The Telegraph, Christian is joining private equity group Bridgepoint as a partner.

The royal couple have seen several exits from their team recent years. Back in 2019, Kate's "right-hand woman" Catherine Quinn quit her role as private secretary after two years.

Catherine had held the role since 2017 but left after Christmas on the "best of terms" to pursue new challenges. She was responsible for everything from organising Kate's diary and meetings to accompanying her on engagements.

A few months later, in March 2020, it was Prince William's private secretary turn to announce his departure.

Christian Jones is leaving after two years with the royal family

Later on, in September, Simon was announced as the new Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, following a cabinet meeting. He replaced Sir Mark Sedwill in the role after almost two years working as Prince William's right-hand man.

Catherine Quinn and Simon Case left if 2019 and 2020 respectively

Commenting on his appointment, Simon said: "It is an honour to be appointed as Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service. Over these few months of working on the Covid response, I have seen how much hard work is being done by the Civil Service to support the government and our country through unprecedented times. It is a privilege to come into this role to lead a Service that is working day in, day out to deliver for people right across the country.

"I'm grateful to Mark for the kindness and support he has given me in my career and I wish him well for his next chapter."