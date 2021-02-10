Prince William and Kate Middleton share incredibly touching birthday message The Duke of Cambridge has long been a supporter of the Diana Award

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took the time to personally reply to a young stroke survivor on Tuesday as he celebrated his 20th birthday.

In a tweet that has been liked more than 85,000 times, Connor Lynes, who has previously met Prince William and Kate, wrote: "My dad died when I was 1. My mum left when I was 3. My nan died when I was 8. Nearly lost my leg when I was 10. Two life threatening strokes age 15. Wouldn't survive, not much hope! On Tuesday I turn 20, I'm proud, I'm strong, I am me #neversaynever #Survivor."

The Duke and Duchess retweeted Connor's post and responded with: "Happy Birthday Connor! You're now much more than a #Survivor [strong arm emoji] @DianaAward."

The Diana Award announced Connor as its Legacy Award recipient in 2019. According to their website, he established his own charity in 2015 after two strokes following a rugby head injury and works to raise awareness of brain injury and strokes in children.

William and his brother Prince Harry are long-time supporters of the organisation, with the Duke of Sussex appearing at the 2020 virtual Diana Award ceremony last July, on what would have been Princess Diana's 59th birthday.

William and Harry at the Diana Award ceremony in 2017

The Diana Award was established in 1999 in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world.

The charity, which runs anti-bullying and mentoring programmes, also rewards young people who carry out inspiring work. Each year thousands of young people are nominated by individuals and their communities to highlight these selfless acts.

The charity's CEO, Tessy Ojo, was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for her services to children and young people in the Queen's Birthday Honours list 2020.

