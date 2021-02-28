Prince Andrew will not attend the Queen's birthday parade this year – report The Duke of York won't be part of the public event

Prince Andrew is expected to be absent from Trooping the Colour this year.

The parade, which is held each year in honour of the Queen's birthday, will take place on 12 June.

Many members of the royal family are typically in attendance, but The Sunday Times reports that this year, the Duke of York will not take part in the parade as he has in the past.

The 61-year-old holds the honorary military title of colonel of the Grenadier Guards but the paper reports, his role on the special day will instead be filled by former Afghanistan soldier Major General Roland Walker.

The Major is the former commanding officer of the Grenadier Guards and received the Distinguished Service Order honour from the Queen back in 2010.

The news comes after the Duke stepped back from public life in November 2019 following scrutiny over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew last attended Trooping the Colour in 2019

He is no longer a working royal and many organisations he was involved with have since distanced themselves from him.

It is not yet clear whether he might appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the parade.

The Queen will celebrate her birthday privately on 21 April, when she turns 95.

Trooping the Colour had to be scaled back last year due to the pandemic.

The Queen's official birthday is a highlight of the royal calendar

A small, brief, military ceremony took place at Windsor Castle to mark the Queen's 94th birthday, and it was all conducted in accordance with strict social distancing guidelines with no other members of the royal family in attendance.

Her Majesty appeared to enjoy the low-key event and seemed particularly entertained by the musical performance by a Band of the Household Division, as she danced in her chair a little and moved her head in time with the music.

