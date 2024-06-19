Sarah Ferguson is all smiles at the races after ruling out remarrying Prince Andrew

Sarah, Duchess of York was warmly embraced by members of the royal family as she enjoyed a day at Royal Ascot with her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, on Wednesday.

The author, 64, looked elegant in a cream boucle jacket with a navy A-line skirt and a matching wide-brimmed hat.

She was greeted with hugs and kisses by Mike and Zara Tindall as she arrived at the parade ring in another major outing with the royal family in recent months.

WATCH: Prince William joins Queen Camilla and his cousins at Royal Ascot

Sarah also stepped out with the royal family last Christmas at Sandringham as well as King Constantine's memorial in Windsor in February and the Easter Sunday service in March.

© Getty Zara and Sarah shared a warm embrace

Her latest outing comes after she ruled out remarrying her former husband, the Duke of York.

Speaking to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, Sarah said: "I get asked that all the time [about whether they will remarry]. We're happy with the way we are right now, thank you."

© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Sarah enjoyed a day at the races with Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah and Prince Andrew have remained on close terms since their separation in 1992 and subsequent divorce in 1996, and even reside together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

© Getty Sarah and Andrew on Easter Sunday

Andrew, who did not join his ex-wife and daughters at Royal Ascot, has only made a handful of public appearances since stepping back as a senior royal in November 2019 following his TV interview with BBC Newsnight, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In February 2022, the Duke reached an undisclosed out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, after she sued him claiming she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17 and a minor under US law. Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations.

Health update

Last summer, the Duchess was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammogram, undergoing a single mastectomy; six months later, she was found to have malignant melanoma.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier this month, Sarah revealed she is "feeling better than ever" following a difficult year.

© Mark Cuthbert Sarah looked elegant in cream and navy

Although the Duchess has been told by her doctors that she shouldn't use the phrase "cancer-free" and is having regular check-ups for any recurrence, the outlook is positive.

"I have to be checked regularly and I have to put cream on my face to get out past sun damage, which means big blisters on my face, chest and hands for three weeks. But I'm not doing immunotherapy, taking any drugs or doing chemotherapy, for which I'm very grateful," Sarah told HELLO!

© Max Mumby/Indigo Sarah shares a close bond with her daughters

Speaking about her incredibly close bond with her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, and her grandchildren, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, two, and three-year-old August Brooksbank and his one-year-old brother Ernest, the Duchess added: "I have the most exceptional family and I have an extraordinarily great team and I have an enormous ability to turn to joy."

LISTEN: Inside Trooping the Colour