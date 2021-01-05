Prince Louis' disappointment revealed as he misses out on exciting milestone Prince George and Princess Charlotte are back to homeschooling

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were due to return to Thomas's Battersea school this week, but amid the latest lockdown in England, it's believed that the young royals will be homeschooled once again.

But they're not the only ones to miss out on returning to their classrooms; it's thought that their younger brother Prince Louis, two-and-a-half, would have started nursery in January 2021.

Although Kensington Palace has not confirmed where the youngest Cambridge will start his education, it seems likely that he will follow his older sister Charlotte and attend Willcocks Nursery School, which is just a short drive away from their London home Kensington Palace.

While nurseries have remained open across England, if Prince William and Kate have remained at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during lockdown, they may choose to enrol Louis at the London nursery in the summer term in April 2021 instead.

George was two-and-a-half when he began attending Westacre Montessori School while the Cambridges were living in Norfolk. Similarly, Charlotte was around the same age when she started at Willcocks in January 2018.

Royal fans will have to wait a while before Louis joins George and Charlotte at Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London. Most children start school full-time in September after they turn four, so Louis is therefore likely to enrol in 2022.

The Cambridges at the panto last month

William and Kate took their three children for a fun festive outing before Christmas, attending Pantoland at the London Palladium in December.

The Duke and Duchess have previously given insights into homeschooling their eldest children.

Kate revealed last May during an appearance on This Morning, that George wasn't happy about the fact his little sister was getting more exciting school projects.

The Duchess said: "George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

