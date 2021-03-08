Prince William and Kate take to Twitter following Meghan Markle's tell-all Oprah interview The royal couple have remained silent on the Duchess of Sussex's revelations

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shown their support for the Queen and Commonwealth Day, just hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out about the royal family in a highly revelatory interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry and Meghan's tell-all chat, which aired on CBS on Sunday evening, has made headlines around the world as the couple opened up about their decision to step back from royal life and feeling neglected by the Firm.

MORE: Kate Middleton wows in navy for Commonwealth Day appearance

Meghan even clarified reports of a row with her sister-in-law Kate, revealing it was Kate who had made her cry in the lead-up to her wedding and not the other way around as previously rumoured.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan's son Archie makes cameo appearance in Oprah interview

In the wake of the revelations though, the royals have chosen not to publicly comment on the interview. Instead, William and Kate's official Twitter account reposted a message from the Queen's official Twitter account on Monday, focusing on the importance of Commonwealth Day.

MORE: 15 most surprising bombshells from Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

MORE: Meghan Markle talks strained relationship with Thomas Markle as she admits she feels 'betrayed'

"Today is #CommonwealthDay. The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent countries. The Queen is Head of the Commonwealth," read the tweet that William and Kate's communications team reposted. "Her Majesty signs a message to the Commonwealth. Listen to the full message here."

In the Oprah interview, Meghan revealed that Kate made her cry in the lead-up to the royal wedding

The tweet linked out to the Queen's audio message, where Her Majesty celebrated the "friendship, spirit of unity and achievements of the Commonwealth".

"The testing times experienced by so many have led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy be being connected to others," part of her message read.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson taught 'naive' Meghan Markle how to curtsy to the Queen

It concluded: "Looking forward, relationships with others across the Commonwealth will remain important, as we strive to deliver a common future that is sustainable and more secure, so that the nations and neighbourhoods in which we live, wherever they are located, become healthier and happier places for us all."

The royals would normally attend a Commonwealth Day service at St Paul's Cathedral

Pre-pandemic, the royals would have attended the traditional Commonwealth Day service at St Paul's Cathedral, but this year they rallied together for a TV special that aired on the same day as the much-anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, and the Countess of Wessex appeared on BBC One's A Celebration for Commonwealth Day. In the programme, William and Kate spoke to medical, charity and voluntary staff from across the Commonwealth and heard about how they have adapted their efforts in response to the pandemic.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.