Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla look so in love in stunning new photo The royals posed in the garden of Highgrove House

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall shared a stunning new photo with royal fans on Saturday to celebrate the first day of spring.

The couple looked so in love as they gazed into each other's eyes while posing in the garden of their glorious Highgrove estate.

MORE: Hilarious mishap features in new picture of Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla looked chic wearing a black puffer jacket and corduroy jeans as she clutched an assortment of yellow and white flowers in one hand.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall reveals she's taking an Instagram break

She affectionately had her other arm wrapped around Charles' waist, with the future King reciprocating the PDA by placing his arm around his wife.

Charles looked dapper wearing a blue shirt, beige jacket and a tan pair of trousers, which he teamed with deep brown loafers.

Their surroundings were just as eye-catching, with pretty purple and white flowers growing from the ground and giant trees surrounding them.

READ: Duchess Camilla wears luxurious jewellery gift for new appearance

MORE: Duchess Camilla's incredible Chanel collection revealed - and why she treasures it so much

Charles and Camilla look so in love!

The caption on the intimate snap read: "Wishing you a happy and healthy first day of Spring. [Photo] The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall in the garden at Highgrove #SpringEquinox."

Needless to say, fans of the couple loved the touching photo, with one commenting: "That has to be *the most* beautiful photo I’ve ever seen of members of the Royal Family. The entire photo is the very portrait of nature. Congrats to the photographer and best wishes to the Prince [and] Duchess!"

A second wrote: "Gorgeous photo of you both." A third added: "What a lovely picture. The look of love."

Charles and Camilla married in 2005

MORE: Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection

A fourth gushed: "OH. MY. GOODNESS. This is the cutest thing ever! They are so sweet, I can't... Thanks for sharing and a very happy first day of spring to you, too!"

Prince Charles bought Highgrove House in 1980 and lived there with Princess Diana and their two sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is renowned for its beautiful gardens which are typically open to the public from April to October. However, they are currently closed due to the pandemic.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.