Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi broke his silence on Saturday morning, paying tribute to Prince Philip following his death on 9 April.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Edoardo shared two black and white portrait photos of Philip dressed in his military uniform.

He left no comment but simply tagged the photos with the official royal family Instagram account.

Beatrice does not have public social media accounts.

Philip died aged 99 on Friday. Buckingham Palace broke the news to the world in a statement which read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

HELLO! understands that Prince Charles drove from Highgrove to Windsor Castle to visit his mother, the Queen, following the news of his father's death.

Edoardo shared two images of Philip on Instagram

The Duke's funeral will not be a state funeral and the public will not be allowed to attend. The late royal will lie in rest at Windsor Castle, in line with his wishes, before a ceremony at St George’s Chapel.

Prince William and his wife, The Duchess of Cambridge, paid tribute to Philip shortly after the sad news was made public.

William's brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle also paid a touching tribute to the Duke on their Archewell website.

Prince Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle

As is tradition, a sign was hung on the gates of Buckingham Palace, to announce the sad news of the Duke's passing. Due to coronavirus restrictions, it was only present for a short amount of time, to prevent crowds from gathering.

Well-wishers and royal fans however were quick to start leaving floral tributes to the much-loved family member.

