Who is Prince Philip's loyal secretary who has secured an invite to his funeral? Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell will be among the 30 select guests

Prince Philip's funeral will unite his heartbroken family in their grief. Just 30 people will be able to attend the ceremonial royal service at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday, including his beloved wife, the Queen, and their four children.

Not all guests in attendance will be from the royal family, however. In recognition of his loyalty and devotion to the Duke, his personal secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, has also been given the honour of receiving an invite. Moreover, he has also been chosen to flank the coffin as it makes its way from the Quadrangle, down Chapel Hill and into Horseshoe Cloister.

Philip's most senior and trusted advisor, Brigadier Miller-Bakewell worked as Philip's right-hand man for more than a decade, having taken on the role in 2010.

From that point up until Philip's retirement in 2017, he was in charge of managing the Duke's diary and planning any public engagements. He even represented the Queen's husband at official events when he was unable to attend in person.

Prince Philip will be laid to rest on 17 April

Due to ongoing COVID restrictions, only 30 people will be attendance at the funeral service, including Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne.

In line with his wishes, Philip's coffin will be driven from the State Entrance of the Castle to the West Steps of the Chapel on a specially modified Land Rover he helped design himself.

The Duke was married to Her Majesty The Queen for 73 years

The intimate service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the Dean of Windsor David Conner, will follow a military funeral procession and a national minute's silence in his memory. Following the sombre service, Prince Philip will be interred in the Royal Vault beneath the Chapel.

Ahead of the funeral, members of the public have been urged not to travel to Windsor to pay their respects, but to watch the ceremony on television instead.

Emotional tributes have been paid to Philip following his death at 99

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "While there is sadness that the public will not be able to physically be part of events to commemorate the life of The Duke, the Royal Family ask that anyone wishing to express their condolences do so in the safest way possible and not by visiting Windsor or any other Royal Palaces to pay their respects.

"The family's wish is very much that people continue to follow the Government guidelines to keep themselves and others safe. His Royal Highness's funeral will be broadcast to enable as many people as possible to be part of the occasion, to mourn with us and celebrate a truly extraordinary life."

