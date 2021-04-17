Who is James, Viscount Severn? Everything you need to know James Viscount Severn is the Queen’s youngest grandchild

James Viscount Severn, the Earl and Countess of Wessex's son, attended the funeral of Prince Philip, his grandfather, on 17 April 2021.

James is the youngest of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's grandchildren, born 30 years after his eldest cousin, Peter Phillips.

What is there to know about the young royal? Read on for everything you need to know about the Viscount…

James Viscount Severn’s Birth

James was born at 4:20pm on 17th December 2007 at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey.

Speaking after the birth, father Edward proudly said his son was “like most babies, rather small, very cute and very cuddly.”

James shares his birthday with Pope Francis, as well as stars including American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson.

James pictured arriving at the funeral with his mother Sophie Wessex

James Viscount Severn’s Full Name

Four days after his birth, on 21 December, it was announced he would be named James Alexander Philip Theo and be known as Viscount Severn, with court communications referring to him as Lord Severn.

His title acknowledges his Welsh blood from his mother’s side. Countess Sophie revealed in 2020 that, upon turning 18, James will have the choice as to whether or not he wishes to continue using it.

James Viscount Severn’s Christening

In April 2008, royals gathered in the Private Chapel of Windsor Castle for James' christening, which was conducted by the Dean of Windsor, Bishop David Conner.

James was the first to wear the new replica of the traditional christening gown, which had been originally used by his great-great-great-grand-aunt, Victoria, Princess Royal, who was the eldest daughter of Queen Victoria.

Who is James Viscount Severn’s Sister?

Lady Louise Windsor (centre) pictured at a church service with her parents

James is the younger brother of Lady Louise Windsor, the eldest of the two siblings.

As with her brother, upon turning 18 Lady Louise has the option to forego or continue using her official title.

Where does James Viscount Severn Live?

James lives at Bagshot Park, his family home in Surrey that he shares with father Edward, mother Sophie and sister Lady Louise.

The estate has been home to the family for over 20 years, the couple moving in after their wedding in 1999. The building is Grade-II listed, set within 51 acres of land just 1.1 miles away from Windsor.

Where does James Viscount Severn Go to School?

James attends Eagle House School, a co-ed prep school in Berkshire.

Notable former pupils include retired England rugby player Lewis Moody, as well as late singer-songwriter Nick Drake.

Where is James Viscount Severn in the Line of Succession?

James is 13th in line to the throne

James is currently 13th in line to the throne, behind his father Prince Edward (12th) and elder cousins Prince William (2nd), Prince Harry (6th), Princess Beatrice (9th) and Princess Eugenie (10th).

James Viscount Severn’s First Official Appearance

As a member of the royal family, he made his first official appearance at the Diamond Jubilee's Thames River Pageant, aged four.

The young royal was spotted waving the British flag along the Thames with his parents and older sister, Lady Louise.

James Viscount Severn's Relationship with The Queen

James is said to share a close bond with his grandmother. He and his sister have been spotted riding in Windsor Park at weekends on multiple occasions.

