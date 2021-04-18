The Duchess of Sussex may not have been able to attend Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, but she still ensured she paid tribute to the royal with a very colourful wreath.

Meghan was advised against travelling by her doctor due to her pregnancy, but she watched the funeral service from her home in Montecito – and her wreath was certainly easy to spot.

Several stunning white wreaths from the royal family were pictured lying against the pews inside St George's Chapel, but there was one very eye-catching arrangement from Meghan and her husband Prince Harry that stood out from the rest.

The wreath, which was accompanied by a handwritten note from the Duchess, was made up of a variety of bright purple and blue locally sourced flowers – each of which had been thoughtfully selected.

Created by one of their favourite florists, Willow Crossley, the royal couple specifically asked for the wreath to include acanthus mollis (bear's breeches), the national flower of Greece to represent Prince Philip's heritage, and eryngium (sea holly) to represent the Royal Marines.

Meghan and Harry's purple wreath (second from right) was pictured inside St George's Chapel

The wreath also featured campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honour of June being Philip's birth month.

Willow Crossley also did the flower arrangements for the couple's evening wedding reception in Frogmore Gardens in 2018, their son Archie's christening in 2019, and the launch event for the Hubb Community cookbook at Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry with his family at Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry was one of only 30 guests in attendance at the funeral, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He flew from America to the UK last week and has been self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage ahead of the service, while Meghan stayed at their home in Santa Barbara, California with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison.

Harry joined family members including the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Peter Philips, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

