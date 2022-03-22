Prince Andrew to attend Prince Philip memorial alongside the Queen and other royals The Queen's son was stripped of his prestigious honorary military titles and royal patronages this year

Prince Andrew is expected to attend his father the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service at Westminster Abbey, it is understood.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father will attend alongside the Queen and many other royals, including his siblings, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

Close friends of Prince Philip will also be in attendance, as well as colleagues and representatives of organisations he supported.

Prince Andrew's public appearance, which was first reported by the BBC on Monday, will be his first since he settled an out-of-court financial settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew attended his father's funeral last year

The amount that Prince Andrew has paid Ms Giuffre, 38, is confidential, the parties said in a joint statement attached to the filing back in February.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November 2019 but was present at his father's funeral in April 2021.

In January this year, the Queen stripped her second son of his prestigious honorary military titles and royal patronages, and he stopped using his HRH style.

One family member that will not be at the service, however, is Prince Harry. A spokesperson for the Duke confirmed he would be missing the event earlier this month, but added that Harry hopes to visit his grandmother, the Queen soon.

The Queen, Prince Andrew's siblings and many other royals will be present

The decision comes after the father-of-two claimed during a preliminary hearing against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK that he "does not feel safe" in the country.

The Duke of Sussex had previously applied for a judicial review of a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family when they are in the UK after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting from the US.

He wanted to bring his children, Archie, two, and eight-month-old Lilibet, to visit from the US, but he and his family are "unable to return to his home" because it is too dangerous, a legal representative for the Duke previously said.