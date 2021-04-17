Prince Harry and Meghan send wreath and handwritten message for Prince Philip's funeral The Duchess of Sussex will be watching the funeral from home

The Duchess of Sussex has not been able to attend Prince Philip's funeral in person due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy. But HELLO! can confirm that Meghan will be watching the service from home.

She and her husband Prince Harry have also provided a wreath to be laid during the service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The wreath, which was accompanied by a handwritten note from the Duchess, is made up of a variety of locally sourced flowers. Harry and Meghan commissioned one of their favourite florists to make and design the wreath - Willow Crossley, who also did the flower arrangements for the couple's evening wedding reception in Frogmore Gardens in 2018, their son Archie's christening in 2019, and the launch event for the Hubb Community cookbook at Kensington Palace.

Harry and Meghan specifically asked for the wreath to include acanthus mollis (bear's breeches), the national flower of Greece to represent Prince Philip's heritage, and eryngium (sea holly) to represent the Royal Marines.

The wreath also features campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honour of June being Philip's birth month.

Meghan will be watching the funeral from home while Harry attends in person

Meghan will be watching the funeral from her home in Santa Barbara, California, where she has remained with her and Harry's one-year-old son. Harry flew to the UK last weekend and self-isolated at his Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage, ahead of the funeral.

His cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their newborn baby son August have also been using the royal residence as their base.

Meghan pictured previously on Remembrance Sunday

The Queen has invited 30 guests to attend the funeral. It was originally planned for 800 people, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, Her Majesty has been limited to a much smaller gathering. She will be supported at the funeral by her children and grandchildren, as well as some members of Philip's family plus the Duke's closest friends.

It's believed that Philip's loved ones who weren't able to attend the funeral have also been sent a live stream so that they can watch the ceremony without audio commentary. The service will be broadcast on BBC, Sky and ITV in the UK.

