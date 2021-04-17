Prince William and Kate share sweet moment with Prince Harry after Prince Philip's funeral The Cambridges and the Duke of Sussex were among the guests at the service

The Duchess of Cambridge and her brother-in-law Prince Harry shared a heartfelt exchange after attending Prince Philip's funeral together on Saturday.

Kate and Harry were seen talking together as they left St George's Chapel in Windsor and appeared deep in conversation. The pair have not been able to catch up in person much since Harry relocated to the US, and will likely have reflected on the solemn but fitting funeral service.

The pair walked back to Windsor Castle together and were also joined by Kate's husband Prince William, who was seen chatting to his brother.

WATCH: Prince Harry shares a moment with Prince William and Kate after funeral

Cars were waiting to transport the royal family back to the castle, but they chose to walk as a family. Having been separated in the chapel due to restrictions, they were now able to come together, which will no doubt have been a comfort to the Queen.

Much has been said about the siblings' strained relationship but William and Harry appeared on good terms as they reunited to put aside their differences as they bid a final farewell to their grandfather.

Prince Philip was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon, with only 30 guests in attendance, including his wife of 73 years, the Queen. The funeral was originally planned for 800 people, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, Her Majesty was limited to a much smaller gathering.

The royals chose to walk back to Windsor Castle after the funeral

She was supported at the funeral by her children and grandchildren, as well as some members of Philip's family plus the Duke's closest friends.

Harry's wife Meghan Markle was not in attendance as she was advised by doctors not to travel from the US to the UK, due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy. HELLO! can confirm that Meghan watched the service from home.

She and Harry also provided a wreath to be laid during the service. The wreath, which was accompanied by a handwritten note from the Duchess, was made up of a variety of locally-sourced flowers.

Harry and Meghan specifically asked for the wreath to include acanthus mollis (bear's breeches), the national flower of Greece, to represent Prince Philip's heritage, and eryngium (sea holly) to represent the Royal Marines. The wreath also features campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honour of June being Philip's birth month.

